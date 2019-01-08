Mauritius: High Commissioner of India Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

press release

The newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Tanmaya Lal, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Tanmaya Lal underlined that he had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister while highlighting that discussions focused on further strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Mauritius.

He also spoke of the special and unique longstanding relationship that both countries share and emphasised that they will continue to work closely with the objective of consolidating their existing ties through cooperation.