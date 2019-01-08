8 January 2019

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: High Commissioner of India Pays Courtesy Call On Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Tanmaya Lal, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Tanmaya Lal underlined that he had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister while highlighting that discussions focused on further strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Mauritius.

He also spoke of the special and unique longstanding relationship that both countries share and emphasised that they will continue to work closely with the objective of consolidating their existing ties through cooperation.

Mauritius

Promoting Global Cooperation in the Area of NCD Prevention and Control

A delegation from St Helena Island, a British Overseas territory in the Atlantic Ocean, is on a Study Tour in Mauritius… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.