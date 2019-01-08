Namibia: 'Operation Hornkranz Costly'... Ndeitunga Appeals for Help

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga has appealed for help to keep 'Operation Hornkranz' launched by president Hage Geingob in December running throughout this year.

Geingob launched the operation as part of fighting crime in major towns during the festive season.

The Namibian Police, the army and the Men and Women's Network are involved in the operation which targets crime hot spots.

Speaking to The Namibian on Sunday, Ndeitunga asked the business community and members of the public to help because the operation is costly. He said to make sure the streets are clean and free of criminals, the operation will continue at intervals.

"It might be stopped somewhere, and then we continue until December 2019 again," said Ndeitunga.

All stakeholders, he added, take care of their fuel and administrative costs.

"The commander-in-chief had given us the order, but we will have to do it in intervals because the operation is costly. Members of the public should chip in where they can.

"Any assistance from the community is needed. The business community should think of giving cooldrinks and water at the roadblocks. We do not want to say we are begging for money; just that any sort of assistance is welcome," he continued.

Ndeitunga also appealed to the business community to employ some of the volunteers at the Men and Women's Network.

The inspector general said the operation was necessary because some people take police officers for granted, and it will keep away criminal elements who make the streets unsafe for children.There have been several allegations of abuses by the soldiers, especially in Windhoek and at the coast.

In Windhoek, two men have openly accused some soldiers of assault, and one of them has already launched a complaint with the police.

Defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo yesterday said he was not aware of any cases where soldiers had assaulted members of the public.

"If it does happen, I will not accept it. We also need cooperation from the public," he said, adding that the army was not there to harass members of the public.

Ya Ndakolo added that the operation was expected to end on 15 January, and they would then see how to go forward.

"It depends on the president," said Ya Ndakolo, adding that the army would not need any financial assistance now.

Last Friday, gold commander, commissioner Monalisa Molebugi, who leads the operation in Windhoek, told The Namibian that they check officers for any signs of drunkenness and any injuries after their patrols.

The police officers, who never carry guns, collect pepper spray and rubber batons, while the soldiers remain fully equipped.

At the end of an operation for the night, the officers return to the police training college, where they report back on what was done throughout the night, such as how many weapons were confiscated, how many patrols were done, and how many people were searched, amongst others.

"The idea of the operation is to maintain law and order and keep crime from happening," she said.

Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi yesterday said the costs of the operation was privileged information that will be revealed on 15 January at the end of the first part of the operation.

He also said the number of people involved in the operation would also be revealed next week.

Both the army and police face a shortage of resources because of budget cuts. The army last year introduced one-month forced leave for 1 000 soldiers whilst the police froze 4 500 jobs in 2017.

A parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, defence and security also found that the officers live in rundown accommodation blocks and tents and at times with no clean water or electricity.

The defence ministry was allocated N$5,6 billion of the national budget for the 2017/2018 financial year.

This was less than the N$5,9 billion they had received in the 2016/2017 financial year.

The auditor general's report for the financial year ended 31 March 2016 stated that the defence ministry had returned N$370 million to the treasury.