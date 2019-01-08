Namibians Remember Korean Coercive Conversion Victim

Human Rights Association for Victims of Coercive Conversion Programmes, together with Heavenly Culture, World Peace, and Restoration of Light hosted a special memorial service in commemoration of the late Ji In-gu in Windhoek on Saturday morning.

The service, aimed at creating awareness and educating the public about the right to freedom of religion across the world, was attended by an intimate gathering of members of the public.

The 27-year-old Korean woman was allegedly suffocated at the hands of her parents, while trying to escape from a coercive conversion programme on 29 December 2017.

Human Rights Association for Victims of Coercive Conversion Programmes (HAC) representative, Jackson Kakororo, emphasised in a statement at the memorial the need for the termination of coercive conversions in all parts of South Korea.

"First-hand victims, citizens across South Korea, and the international community have been helping our association to reveal the reality of such heinous coercive conversion programmes that should be illegal," he said, adding that the media worldwide is beginning to express their shock after hearing about the true condition of South Korea's human rights.

To outline the magnitude of the violation of human rights, Kakororo cited more than 140 coercive conversion cases [with many others unaccounted for] recorded in 2018 at the hands of corrupt Christian Council of Korea (CCK) pastors.

He attributed the absence of legal punishment for CCK pastors being the reason behind the continuation of this form of human rights violations.

Since the killing of Ji, the HAC has held campaigns all over South Korea to obtain signatures to propose a law against coercive conversion.

"Over one million citizens participated in the campaigns, and agreed on the magnitude of this issue. Now, it is the (Korean) government's turn to accept and acknowledge this severe problem," Kakororo urged.

According to HAC, large-scale rallies have been hosted globally in commemoration of every death in order to create awareness, as well as to educate the public to condemn coercive conversion.

Local gospel artist D-Naff, who also came to pay his respects, said Namibia was fortunate in the area of freedom of worship.

"We can use such incidents to educate our children and community about the right to choose. In life, people should be allowed to make choices and live by them. We choose what to wear, eat, who to marry, what political party we affiliate with, and what car to drive. It should also apply to the right to choose which religion to follow, as long as one is convinced that that which he or she chooses guides them to the truth and eternal peace. Allow freedom to reign," he told The Namibian.

HAC hosted a memorial service in Ji's hometown of Gwangju on Sunday 2019, whilst she was also remembered by South Africans at a memorial service held at Company Gardens in Cape Town last Saturday.