Liberia: County Meet Enters Semi-Final

The top favorites are out of the 2018/19 National County Sports Meet as four outsiders progressed to the semifinal at the weekend in football.

Gbarpolu, the least ranked side in the 2018/19 edition surprised bookmakers on Saturday when they pinned Lofa county 1-0 to progress to their first semifinal since 2004.

It was the third meetings between the two sides, with Gbarpolu sealing a 1-0 win despite a Lofa County dominance plus a missed penalty.

Norris Fahnbulleh scored the goal for Gbarpolu in the 14th minute.

Nimba County which was rated as top favorite alongside Grand Bassa County was also eliminated in the last eight for the second year by Margibi County.

Ten-man Margibi County held on to beat Nimba 6-5 in post-match penalties after full time ended 0-0.

Despite Isaac Daywea missing Margibi first kick, Goalie Jimmy Dorbor rescued the Gibiboys saving two of Nimba's six kicks.

Margibi will face Gbarpolu County on Wednesday in the first semifinal, before Grand Gedeh challenge Bomi County.

Bomi who struggled to qualify from the group stage in their own back yard, defeated Group II winners, Maryland County 1-0 to progress to their first semifinal since 2009.

Bomi were deserved winners after dominating ball possession during the match.

They missed several begging chances in both halves before talisman Albert Karlor strikes in the 63rd minutes to hand Bomi County a win over Maryland County that have been difficult to beat by the Bomi.

The last quarterfinal match was firing between the third top rated favorite side, Bong County and another outsider, Grand Gedeh County.

The two showed class in both halves creating goal chances but missing along the way.

Bong County however, let themselves down in the second half with some poor defending as Darius McGee corrected two defensive errors to score twice to hand Grand Gedeh a 2-0 win over Bong.