Liberia: Citizens Applaud Weah

Last Friday was a joyous and jubilant day for hundreds of citizens and residents of the Old Road and the Michael Francis Road in Congo-Town and Paynesville respectively, when President George Weah officially commissioned the two roads.

The citizens were seen jubilating, chanting slogans, signing and commended President George Weah for the asphalt pavement of their community roads.

Speaking during the occasion, the Chairman of the Michael Francis Community, John Clark said members of the community were overwhelmed for the pavement of their road, saying the dust had been a major challenge to them.

"Our white cloths were always brown as the result of the dust which was always disturbing us, but today, we can safely say a million thanks and appreciation to our leader, President Weah for being so kind to us and understanding our problems," Mr. Clark said.

He said citizens of the two communities were amazed to witness the dedication of the Chugbor and the Michal Francis roads, because the roads have been in deplorable condition for a very long time.

During the dedication, residents of the two communities were seen displaying placards with inscription "pro-poor agenda working, congratulations, Mr. President and bravo for job well done!"

Commissioning the roads, President Weah said they were customary to the pro-poor agenda of the CDC led government for the next five years.

The President noted that it is the vision of the government's pro-poor agenda to connect the country through roads.

The Liberian leader described the projects as a milestone and a greater achievement for all Liberians since the creation of Liberia.

"We have a responsibility to do the right things which is the idea to do all feeder roads and to create accessibility.

This is one of the greatest achievements ever since the creation of Liberia," President Weah said.

During his ascendency to the Presidency, President Weah announced that his government will embark on the pavement of several community roads in Montserrado County and its environs to create easy access for residents.

Some of the community roads under construction include Rehab Community Road, Voker Mission Road, Pipeline Community Road, Johnsonville Community Road, St. Michael School Community Road, Logan Town Broad Street Road, Tusa-Field Community Road and Patience-Shop Community Road, among others.

On Monday, December 3, 2018, President Weah visited several of the projects in Monrovia and its environs to assess the level of work being done.