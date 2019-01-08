Tanzania: Jilted Hamisa Mobetto Finds Joy in Diamond's Love Troubles

Photo: Nairobi News

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz and model Hamisa Mobetto.

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto seems to be drawing pleasure from the miseries of her ex-lover singer Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond recently postponed his planned wedding with Kenyan model Tanasha Donna. He claimed international artistes, including Rick Ross and Omarion, who wanted to attend the wedding were not available on the February 14 date.

A happy Hamisa went on Instagram to dance to a Taarab song that throws shade to an ex-lover.

"Nilikuwa wako ukashindwa kunitunza,

nimempata mwenzako namliwaza.

Na sio siri anafaidi tena nampa raha hali.

Ulinidharau ukaniona mimi sio wa maana kwa uwezo wako,

ukasahau wazuri wamo Zaidi sana wa Zaidi yako,"

The lyrics to the songs leaves little to imagination on who she is referring to.

Taarab is a music genre that specializes in using proverbs or code phrases to pass communication to friends and adversaries.

Diamond and a Hamissa split in 2018 in a bitter breakup. Diamond accused Hamissa of using witchcraft to lure him to marriage, while Hamisa referred to Diamond as a bad omen in her life.