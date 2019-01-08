Tanzania: Socialite Amber Rutty Gets Married

Popular Tanzanian video vixen and socialite Amber Rutty, famous for her anal sex video with two men, tied the knot last week.

Amber, real name Rutfiya Abubakari, posted a picture of herself and her husband Said Mtopali after their wedding attended by family and friends.

She later asked for guidance on marriage and said that she would also be doing interviews with the media.

Ambers's sex video caused a public uproar in Tanzania after it leaked online.

She was charged with four counts, including sharing explicit content on social media.

Under Tanzanian laws, which prohibit anal sex, Amber Rutty risks up to 30 years jail term or life imprisonment if found guilty of the crime. Her case is still ongoing.