Rwanda: Chinese Coffee Lovers Taste Rwandan Specialty Coffee

Chinese consumers were introduced to three Rwandan specialty coffee brands in an event held in Shanghai on Sunday, organised by Alibaba Group in conjunction with the Rwandan embassy in China.

Alibaba is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world and the three coffee brands showcased are being promoted to Chinese consumers through the Electronic World Trade Platform project (eWTP).

The platform was launched in Rwanda last year through a partnership between Rwanda Development Board and Alibaba Group.

Rwandan Coffee Promotion event in Shanghai with Alibaba @AlibabaGroup. Currently three brands are being sold through Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP) and more will soon join the project. @RDBrwanda @RwandaTrade pic.twitter.com/siQyAPJ0IT

-- Rwanda Embassy| China (@RwandaInChina) January 7, 2019

Rwandan coffee is one of the local products that are available on sale to Chinese consumers through the platform.

Speaking to the media, the Ambassador of Rwanda to China, Charles Kayonga said that Rwandan coffee is receiving positive reviews from Chinese consumers.

"Rwanda coffee is gaining popularity among Chinese consumers owing to heightened marketing measures. This will in turn motivate our farmers to increase production to satisfy the Chinese market", the envoy said.

He added that the eWTP Project will with no doubt help Rwandan coffee farmers as well as all those along the coffee value chain owing to the now wider market it has gained through the platform.

According to information from the embassy in China, discussions to promote more Rwandan coffee brands through eWTP are ongoing and soon, a delegation of Rwandan coffee sellers will go to China to discuss partnership with Chinese coffee buyers.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising representatives from different Rwandan institutions is in the Chinese city of Hangzhou for a five-day training on e-commerce in line with agreed terms of eWTP between Rwanda and Alibaba.