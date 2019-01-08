Rwanda: Schengen Visa Application Process Amended

Photo: Google

...

Rwandans seeking a visa to the 19 Schengen countries will no longer make applications at the Belgian embassy as has been the case.

The embassy has since amended the process and outsourced the service to a private company, VFS Global, to handle the process on their behalf.

Applicants will now be required to make applications through http://www.vfsglobal.com/germany/uk/know_your_visa_type.html.

According to a letter from the Belgian embassy in Kigali, the changes take effect on January 15th this year.

The embassy, however, maintains that they will continue to handle the decision process and issuance of the visa and only the application process has been outsourced.

The new process only exempts diplomatic and passport service holders, as well as family members of EU citizens who will continue to apply to the embassy as has been the case.