Nigeria: Atiku Pledges Job Creation, Revival of Ajaokuta

Lokoja — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to give top priority to job creation if elected in the forthcoming election.

Atiku, who made the pledge, yesterday, in Lokoja during the PDP presidential campaign flag off in Kogi State, lamented the current high rate of unemployment and poverty in the country.

He assured that his administration would ensure the revival of the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Complex which, he said, had the potential of generating millions of jobs for the people and as well boost the economy of the country.

According to him, his administration would restructure Nigeria in such a way that the people of Kogi State would enjoy maximum benefits of the abundant resources the state was endowed with.

Atiku, who decried the high level of hunger, poverty, insecurity and hardships under the APC-led government, urged the people of Kogi State vote for PDP candidates from "top to bottom" in the forthcoming elections to change the negative narrative and get "Nigeria working again".

A former Governor of Kogi State and Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris aka Ibro, in his remarks urged people of the state to vote massively for Atiku and all candidates to bring an end to hunger and suffering the ruling party had inflicted on them over the past three and half years.

The Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation and president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, urged people of the state to vote for PDP candidates and resist the temptation of exchanging their votes for the ruling party's "Tradermoni."