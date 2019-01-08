8 January 2019

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Choking On Shs 65bn Debt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Observer
(file photo)
By Urn

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is choking on a Shs 65.3 billion debt, arising out of accumulated domestic arrears and unpaid taxes.

According to the newly released auditor general's report for the year ended December 2018, KCCA accumulated domestic arrears to a tune of Shs 43.88 billion as at June 30, 2018 and failed to remit Shs 20.74 billion of Pay as You Earn (PAYE) and Shs 676.6 million in Value Added Tax (VAT) to Uganda Revenue Authority.

The report however shows that the institution had a budget shortfall of Shs 44.2 billion (15 per cent) in the year under review.

But the auditor general faulted KCCA over outstanding trade and other receivables amounting to Shs 44 billion and failure to collect Shs 433.8 million from city parking managers, Multiplex Uganda, as well as non-compliance of the contractor to contract terms.

The auditors also queried a payment of Shs 19.4 billion in legal costs on various cases filed against the institution..

The audit report also reveals that taxpayers risk paying Shs 714.3 million due to non-compliance of a contractor to contract terms leading to a nugatory expenditure in the form of interest on delayed payments

The report findings are awaiting scrutiny by the parliament's committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase).

Uganda

'We Are Not at War With Museveni, We Only Want His Seat' - Bobi Wine

Yadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has come out to say that there is no bad blood… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.