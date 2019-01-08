Tunisia: Electronic Training Program On Social Gender Statistics, Presented

Tunis/Tunisia — A workshop was organised Monday in Tunis to present the first electronic training program on social gender statistics in Arabic, aimed at reinforcing the gender perspective in national statistics, according to Arbia Ferchichi, in charge of social gender statistics at the National Institute of Statistics.

In her address, Ferchichi pointed out that the purpose of this workshop organised in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and Seniors and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia (ESCWA), is to present the statistical tools of social gender to reinforce the capacities of statisticians in this field.

She further indicated that the workshop will offer the opportunity to present a new scientific statistical method, pointing out that other workshops will follow and will address issues of social gender, the definition of social gender statistics and their importance in the orientation of public policies.

Ferchichi added that the training program targets statisticians who work in official bodies in the Arab region as well as policy makers and researchers.

Taking the floor, head of the statistical policy and co-ordination unit at the ESCWA in Beirut Nada Jaafaran said that the UN Commission had developed a new training model for gender statistics in five Arab countries, namely Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

She indicated that this program is based on the development of a practical guide in Arabic language on social statistics, carried out by the Statistical Policy and Co-ordination Unit to measure the progress of equality achievement between men and women.

Jaafaran also pointed out that the ESCWA is endeavouring to build the capacity of statisticians in this field and to share information through the use of new technologies, specifying that the training is attested by a diploma signed by the ESCWA and which allows the holder to participate in national and regional workshops.