Angola: Foreign Minister Discusses Co-Operation With Dominican Counterpart

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Domingos Augusto, on Tuesday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, discussed with his Dominican counterpart, Miguel Vargas, matters relating to the bilateral co-operation and pertinent international issues.

A note issued by the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry states that Manuel Augusto manifested Angola's interest to take significant steps in the areas of agriculture, trade, industry, tourism and mining, by making use of the experience of the Dominican Republic.

He recognised that in the last two decades the Dominican Republic has been among the fastest growing economies, with an average GDP growth rate of 5.4% between 1992 and 2014.

Manuel Augusto also analysed with his Dominican Republic counterpart - whose country is chairing for the month of January the Security Council of the United Nations - the present situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), among other topics.

The Dominican Republic is also one of the Caribbean's main tourist destinations, with its gulf fields being among the country's main attractions.