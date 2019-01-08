Angola: People Urged to Take Part in Basic Sanitation Betterment

Cuito — The provincial director of Environment, Solid waste and Communitarian Services of the central Bíe, Jonatão Ferramenta Casspai, defended on Monday , the people's active participation in the betterment of the basic sanitary conditions to prevent epidemic.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the official underlined that the institution is since last year, betting on the environmental education of the people to raise awareness on the importance of the basic sanitation, which influences not only the environment, but also the improvement of the people's quality of life.

With the onset of the school year in February, the environment directorate expects to implement an environmental education programme at schools in order to spread contents related to environment conservation, urban waste management and the involvement of other organism linked to the defense of the environment.