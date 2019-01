Malanje — The northern Malanje Province is since this Tuesday hosting the national men and women under-16 basketball championship with sixteen teams from several provinces taking part.

According to the chairman of the provincial basketball association, Mauro Mateus, the technical and administrative conditions to host the players have already been created.

1 º de Agosto women's basketball teams are the defending champions, while Grupo Desportivo Interclube are the champions in men's category.