Tunisia: HPR Starts Debate On Budget Status and Hastens Debate On Counter-Terrorism Bill

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) started on Tuesday the examination of the draft organic budget law, in the presence of 107 deputies, by introducing a change in the agenda of its works to add urgent amendments to the counter-terrorism and money laundering prohibition bill, proposed by the government.

HPR Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur said at the opening of the plenary session, that the government had called for urgent consideration of the amendments to the counter-terrorism and money laundering prohibition law.

In the presence of Finance Minister Ridha Chalghoum, Ennaceur pointed out that the agenda provides for the continuation to examine the draft organic budget law and the subsequent vote on the amendment of Law No. 103 concerning the year 2002 and related to the creation of a preferential tax regime for passenger cars, whose power does not exceed 4 horses.

He added that MPs will discuss in the afternoon's session a draft law on a credit agreement between Tunisia and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) to co-finance the project of the upgrade of the equipment of medical departments in hospitals. They will also look at a draft law on a credit agreement between Tunisia and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (FADES) for the co-funding of the integrated development program (third phase).

Ennaceur indicated that the HPR will examine on Wednesday, the draft law on a credit agreement between Tunisia and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) to finance the project of intensification of irrigated agriculture in Tunisia as well as the annex of a credit agreement signed on June 8, 2018, between Tunisia and the Turkish Bank for export and import to finance the acquisition of equipment and materials of Turkish origin.

The Parliament will subsequently consider the amendments to the counter-terrorism and prohibition of money laundering bill.