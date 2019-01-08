Angola's Development Depends On Economy Diversification

Luanda — Angola's development depends on its economy diversification, so, the focus must be the adoption of a continued and sustainable process to improve the business environment, said on Monday the minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior.

Speaking in an interview to the daily public newspaper Jornal de Angola, the official underlined that the betterment of the business environment is crucial, since the country's economy still needs to improve several aspects.

In order to improve these aspects, added the minister, the Angolan government intends to immediately resolve two important issues, which worry local and foreign investors, namely the shortage of foreign exchange and corruption.

"The future of Angola depends on economic diversification, reason why we've not lost the focus in relation to the business environment (...)", stressed the State minister, adding that the Angolan currency (Kwanza "AKZ") is now relatively more stable.

According to the source, the political stability offered by Angola is something that gets admiration from the rest of the world, so there is a need to preserve it, since the country has influence in Africa and the world.

Manuel Nunes Júnior also underscored the fact that currently entrance in Angola has been made easier and the government continues to work towards the simplification of the legislation and procedures for the granting of entry visa.

"We are aware that, in order to compete in the global economy, it is essential to ensure quick access to Angola for our partners and potential partners," added the official, underlining the recent creation of the Investor Visa that allows multiple entries and stay in the country for up to two years.

"Reforming and reducing the size and importance of the public business sector is essential to boosting the private sector and (commercial) competition in Angola", he assured.