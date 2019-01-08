Tanzania: New Investment Docket Announced As Magufuli Makes Mini Reshuffle

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli made a min- cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday January 8 in which he appointed Ms Angela Kairuki the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office responsible for investment.

Prior to the new changes, Ms Kairuki was the Minister of Minerals. She will now run a newly created investment docket under the PM's office.

Mr Dotto Biteko, who was the Deputy Minister of Minerals has now been confirmed to oversee the docket. His deputy will be Mr Stanslaus Nyongo.

"The minerals ministry had two deputies, it will now remain with one-Stanslaus Nyongo," said the Chief Secretary (CS) John Kijazi in a statement he read at Statehouse in Dar es Salaam.

According to the CS, the president has also appointed new permanent secretaries.

Mr Joseph Nyamuhanga now becomes the Permanent Secretary- President's Officer (Regional Administration and Local Government). He takes over from Mr Mussa Iyombe who has retired.

Dr Zainab Chaula has been appointed as new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children. She takes over from Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya who has now been appointed as ambassador.

Prior to this appointment, Dr Zainab Chaula was the deputy Permanent Secretary (Health) in the President's Officer (Regional Administration and Local Government).

The President also appointed Dr Dorothy Mwaluko to be the PS in the Prime Minister's Office Policy and Coordination.

In this reshuffle, President Magufuli appointed Prof Faustine Kamuzora to be the Regional Administrative Secretary for Kagera, replacing Mr Diwani Athuman who has since been appointed to head the Prevention of Corruption Combating Bureau (PCCB).

The President has also opened up a new embassy in Cuba whose ambassador would be announced in the due course.