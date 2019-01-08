Tanzania: Unknown People Kill Villager, Police Hold 4 Suspects

Tabora — Unknown raiders slashed 60-year-old villager Yunge Mihayo to death at his home at around 8pm at Mtimba Village in Tura Ward, Uyui District.

Tabora Regional Police Commander Emmanuel Nley told reporters today, on January 8, 2019 that Mihayo was cut in different parts of his body by a sharp object while he was having his supper. The killers fled in the dark.

According to Mr Nley, an initial investigation has revealed that Mihayo was alleged of being a wizard.

Police are holding four people in connection with the killing.