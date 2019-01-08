8 January 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Unknown People Kill Villager, Police Hold 4 Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Kakwesi

Tabora — Unknown raiders slashed 60-year-old villager Yunge Mihayo to death at his home at around 8pm at Mtimba Village in Tura Ward, Uyui District.

Tabora Regional Police Commander Emmanuel Nley told reporters today, on January 8, 2019 that Mihayo was cut in different parts of his body by a sharp object while he was having his supper. The killers fled in the dark.

According to Mr Nley, an initial investigation has revealed that Mihayo was alleged of being a wizard.

Police are holding four people in connection with the killing.

Tanzania

Magufuli Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

President John Magufuli has made a minor cabinet reshuffle and appointed deputy and permanent secretaries of different… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.