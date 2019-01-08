Tanzania: Magufuli Makes Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania

President John Magufuli said that TABD should purchase cashew nuts from farmers.

President John Magufuli has made a minor cabinet reshuffle and appointed deputy and permanent secretaries of different ministries, Chief Secretary, Ambassador John Kijazi has announced.

Ambassador Kijazi said early on Tuesday that President Magufuli has shifted the Minister of Minerals, Angellah Kairuki to become the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office responsible for Investment.

The Deputy Minister of Minerals Dotto Biteko has been promoted to full minister, replacing Kairuki at the Ministry.

Ambassador Kijazi also noted that President Magufuli has appointed four permanent secretaries and two deputy permanent secretaries due to retirement of some staff as well as to improve performance.

Furthermore, Permanent Secretary for Tanzania's Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children, Dr Mpoki Ulusubisya has been appointed Ambassador whose working station will be announced later.

"President Magufuli has as well decided to open a Tanzanian Embassy in Cuba," he added.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, (Policy and Coordination), Prof Faustine Kamuzora has been assigned with new role of Regional Administrative Secretary of Kagera.

The position of Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Defence and National Service ministry has been annulled.