8 January 2019

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ABC Motsepe League Football Resumes

9 January 2019 - The race to finishing in the top two and ultimately competing for a place in the National First Division (NFD) has reached its halfway mark in the SAFA ABC Motsepe League.

Following a lengthy festive season break, ABC Motsepe League football action resumes this coming weekend with some interesting fixtures to look forward to.

MYSAFA has successfully established itself as the most reliable source of information for all ABC Motsepe League, Sasol League and SAB League information.

Below are the ABC Motsepe League fixtures set to resume this weekend.

Eastern Cape

Free State

Gauteng

KwaZulu-Natal

Limpopo

Mpumalanga

North West

Northern Cape (Stream A)

Northern Cape (Stream B)

Western Cape

South Africa

