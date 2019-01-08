8 January 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mozambique: Police Nab Two Men for Smuggling Malawi Hemp to Mozambique

By George Mponda- Mana

Malawi Police in Dedza have arrested two men for allegedly possessing cannabis sativa which they wanted to illegally smuggle to Mozambique.

According to Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson, Constable Cassim Manda, the two have been identified as Fungai Barai, 32 years of Mozambican nationality and Mafosha Banda, 35 of Matunduluzi village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kawamba in Kasungu district.

Manda said the two suspects were arrested at Sukwasukwa in the district by police officers who were on patrol.

"As police officers were conducting patrols in the area, they came across a motor vehicle registration number NU676 parked along the dusty road. Upon searching the vehicle they discovered a bag of cannabis sativa," he said.

Police later confiscated the bag and they have since taken the two suspects into custody at Dedza police station.

The two suspects will answer the charge of being found in possession of cannabis sativa as stipulated in section 4 sub section (a) as read with regulation 19 sub section 1 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

