Ghana Baptist Convention Backs National Cathedral Project

Tema — Vice President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev. Enoch Thompson has said the historical impact of the church in transforming, developing and changing lives and society cannot be overemphasised.

"The church as a transforming agent produced people of acceptable character who did not only acquire knowledge, but also did their work with proper moral standards," he said.

Rev. Thompson was making reference to the decision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's to build a National Cathedral, on Sunday, during the climax of a yearlong 50th anniversary celebrations of the First Baptist Church in Tema.

He stated that, many leaders in various fields of endeavour including politics, science, and agriculture could trace their education back to the Christian schools introduced by the then colonial masters.

"So anything that would promote Christianity in this country is welcomed and if the National Cathedral would provide a place where large number of Christians could converge, then it is worthwhile project."

He said the country's development agenda and resources could only be best appropriated and managed if leaders had good and godly character hinged on religion or Christianity.

"If Christianity is given a sound footing and helps people to find the moral compass then we can say that the developmental concerns would be addressed because the church builds schools, hospitals and other social intervention programmes which the government must do so the National Cathedral concept is not a misplaced priority," he added.

The Head Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Rev. David Kwame said, the key secret of the 50 years existence and growth of the church, was reliance on God and his goodness.

He admonished men of God to hold fast unto God and live exemplary lives, preach the word of God, desist from false prophecies, be dedicated to his vision and not make money their focus.

The anniversary was characterised by a blood donation exercise, presentation of a blood bank fridge to the Tema Polyclinic among others.