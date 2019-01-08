Ghana: Three Schools in Central Region Appeal for Help

Cape Coast — Three junior high schools in the Gyabankrom Circuit of Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese District in the Central Region have appealed for support to enable them to improve their school infrastructure.

The schools; Afrangua D/A Basic School, Mpeseduadze Bob Beadle JHS and Betsingua D/A Basic School lacked facilities such as toilet, potable water, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) centre while its school blocks were in a deplorable state.

The head teachers of the various schools told the Ghanaian Times in separate interviews that the situation was affecting teaching and learning activities.

Mr Ekow Simpson, the head teacher of Afrangua D/A Basic School told the Ghanaian Times that the school which had a population of 140 pupils lacked access to good drinking water and toilet facilities.

Mr Simpson said the existing toilet facility which was in an unhealthy state had led to pupils engaging in open defecation.

He said pupils were compelled to walk several kilometres every morning to fetch water from other communities to the school for domestic use.

The head teacher explained that often the teachers accompanied female pupils to fetch water to prevent them from being attacked by miscreants.

For his part, Mr Joseph Appiah, the head teacher of Mpeseduadze Bob Beadle JHS, said some RLG laptop computers donated to the schools about 10 years ago to enhance teaching and learning of ICT were faulty and had not been repaired for the past three years.

"Most of the laptops we are using were all supplied by government but they are not working and teachers find it difficult in teaching the practical aspect of the ICT," he said.

Mark Joe Aikins, the ICT coordinator at Betsingua D/A Basic School expressed concern over the inability of parents to purchase text and exercise books for their children which had become a burden for teachers since they were sometimes forced to assist them from their own pocket.

Mr Aikins expressed concern over the leakage of some of the classrooms resulting in perennial flooding of the school during the rainy season.