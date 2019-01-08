Ghana: Tawkwondo Federation Gets New Pro

THE Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) has appointed Mr Davis Nii Attuquaye Clottey as its new Public Relations Officer.

Mr Clottey's appointment, which took effect from January 3, 2019, became necessary after a Board meeting of the Federation decided to offload the extra work load on Mr Adnan Odartey Lamptey who was acting as the PRO as well as the Deputy Secretary General.

Mr Clottey, an online reporter and a broadcast journalist, served on the Publicity and Media Sub Committee during the 1st Ghana Open Taekwondo champion last year and also recently formed part of the LOC for the 10th Korea Cup Taekwondo Championships.

He has been tasked to help lift the image of the GTF as it prepares to begin a busy 2019.

Mr Lamptey (5th dan Taekwondo practitioner) would now revert to his position as the Deputy Secretary General of the Federation.

Meanwhile the Board has (with the backing of Article 14.7 of the Constitution) among major decisions at their meeting dissolved all Committees.

The Board has, however, opened up for registered interested persons to apply to be members of the nine committees.

The Federation begins a busy year with a visit by four officials from the World Taekwondo Peace Corps, Headquartered in the Republic of Korea this month.