Ghana: Don't Frustrate Work of MDAs - VR Minister Warns Civil Servants

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister has warned civil servants at the various municipal and district assemblies (MDAs) against acts that frustrates works of the assemblies.

He noted that some officers at the assemblies failed to comply with orders and worked with no urgency, hindering key government initiatives in the region.

The Regional Minister gave the caution when a representative of the Regional Director of Education at the last meeting of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council for 2018 said, the Directorate was yet to receive the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) analysis of 14 out of 25 municipal and district education offices.

The representative said only eleven district education offices had submitted their 2018 BECE analysis though the students were now in senior high schools.

It was also discovered that out of the 98 senior high schools in the region, only 32 had submitted their WASSCE analysis for the year 2018.

The Directorate noted that their actions were hampering efforts at interpreting the performance of the region to inform policy direction.

The meeting was also told that some staff of the Department of Agriculture in the districts failed to submit reports on the progress of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, making it difficult for the Regional office to submit accurate data to the sector minister when he requested for it.

The Regional Minister said such acts of indiscipline would not be entertained in 2019 and stated the resolve of the Regional Coordinating Council to 'deal' with those elements wasting taxpayers' money.