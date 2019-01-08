Ghana: TWMA MCE Commends Media, Residents

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Adwoa Amoako has assured the media that the doors of her assembly are widely opened to them.

She expressed appreciation for the support journalists in the Tema Region had given the assembly which was created last year.

"I know that if we have a good relationship both of us can go far and work in the interest of the municipality and the nation," Mrs Amoako said, when she met some journalists in the region to familiarise herself with the media.

The Municipal Chief Executive, who is the first female chief executive for the Tema area said she was determined to do her best to develop the area, though the assembly was still in its teething stage.

"We are very sure we can overcome every challenge to give the residents under the Assembly what they deserve." she added.

She said plans were in place to address issues about road, education and other priority needs of the residents, and called for full cooperation of the public.

Mrs Amoako also called on the media to encourage the residents to honour their various financial obligations towards the assembly, so that with each playing its role there could be development.