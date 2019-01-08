Ghana: Dangme Rural Bank Targets Efficiency, Innovative Products... Cuts Sod for Construction of Office Complex

Tema Newtown. — Dangme Rural Bank (DRB) has cut the sod for the construction of an office complex for its branch here.

The project estimated to cost over GH¢300,000.00 is expected to be completed by March.

The building will among other things have facilities for a manager's office, banking hall, information communication technology office and micro finance section.

The land for the project was donated by the Tema Traditional Council. The bank whose client base comprises of fishermen, fishmongers, naval personnel and workers at the Tema port, has operated in a rented premise for close to 15 years.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Board Chairman of DRB, Nene Affum Kaafra III, said Dangme Rural Bank had become a trusted ally of the people, businesses in the area and a household name because of its distinguished service.

"We hope to continue to introduce more innovative products to meet the aspirations of our customers so that we can remain competitive," he said.

Nene Affum thanked the Tema Traditional Council for the gesture which he said would go a long way to strengthen the partnership between the two institutions.

The Tema Mantse, Nii Adjei Kraku II, on his part, hoped the bank would expand its savings mobilisation efforts and work with entrepreneurs in the informal sector to expand their businesses so that they can employ more people.

The Sakumo Wulomo, Numo Ashoboi Kofi II poured libation for a successful completion of the project.