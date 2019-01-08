Ghana: 50 Students Benefit From AGL Scholarship

Damang — The Chief of Nyamebekyere, Nana Ennimil Kwaw presenting school fees to Rebecca Akpatsu, a student of Takoradi Polytechnic

Abosso Gold Fields Limited (AGL) Damang Mine has provided scholarships and bursaries to 50 students in its host communities totaling GHȻ105,000.

The package is under the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) scheme for the 2018/19 academic year.

Thirty-four students received GHȻ2,500each as full scholarships for the year while 16 also received GHȻ1,250 each as bursaries.

Currently, 138 students in senior high and tertiary schools across the country are benefitting from bursaries and scholarships from the Damang Mine through the GFGF.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Manager, Community Affairs at AGL, Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, said the scholarships imposed on the beneficiaries the obligations to be disciplined and committed to their studies, adding that any act of academic failure would lead to their withdrawal from the scheme.

He also indicated that the fund required high academic performance and mentioned that AGL would insist on previous transcripts before refunds were made to students.

He warned: "We will not tolerate any acts of indiscipline and so take note and act accordingly."

Mr. Yakubu cited the example of one of the beneficiaries Mr Joseph Baidoo, a Level 300 student of the University of Education, Winneba, who was adjudged the best student in the Faculty of Education adding that such success stories continued to push the company to do more for the communities.

"Indeed, the scholarship programme continues to make a remarkable impact on the lives of individuals and the communities," he told the gathering.

Apart from the scholarships, he said, 632 people in the community in 2005 were supported under the foundation in Damang host communities for apprenticeship training programmes while in 2018, two medical doctors and two nurses, who were beneficiaries, took part in a free health outreach programmess for the communities.

The General Manager, Sustainable Development of Gold Fileds Ghana, Mr Robert Siaw, described the scholarship scheme as one of the most important ingredients in promoting education because "there is nothing more important than training of the minds and hands of the youth".

He added that the future of every person depended on the training during the youthful days.

Education, he said, was a critical key to unlocking full potentials of individuals and communities and could also reflect on both the agricultural and economic sectors.

Mr Siaw disclosed that GHȻ250,000 had so far been spent on scholarships and bursaries in the host communities.

Gold Fields Foundation, he said, had built schools, provided furniture and educational materials, supported teachers and also provided transport to pupils while assisting needy but brilliant students.

He urged the beneficiaries to live up to expectation as scholars and not to disappoint the foundation and their communities, stressing, "I urge the applicants to take their studies seriously, learn hard and excel."

Meanwhile, two beneficiaries Rebecca Akpatsu ( Takoradi Polytechnic) and Daniel Appiah-Korang(University of Ghana ) from the Koduakrom and Nyamebekyere communities respectively revealed that without the Gold Fields Foundation they would have no hope to pursue tertiary courses.

Sharing his experience with the new beneficiaries, Mr. Joseph Baidoo, of the University of Education, Winneba, advised them to seek God first for excellence and success in their studies.

The Municipal Director of Education Prestea Huni Valley, Madam Marvi Corangle, advised the parents and students to abide by the rules to the scholarship scheme, noting that "the youth of today wants short cuts".

The scheme, she said, would save the students from the burden of paying school fees, but added that they need to be disciplined and serve as role models for others to also enjoy from the scheme.