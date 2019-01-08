Ghana: Nungua Mantse Calls for Peace in Traditional Area

The paramount chief of Nungua, King Odaifio Welentsi III, has called for peaceful co-existence among the people in the traditional area.

That he explained was the only way the area could benefit from the numerous policies and programmes initiated by the government.

King Welentsi made the call at an end of year meeting at Nungua on Thursday to account for his stewardship and to discuss challenges of the people towards charting a new way forward.

The occasion was also used to induct five chiefs into the traditional council. The chiefs are, Nii Akwei Dankwa V, Nungua Akwashongtse, Nii Agbeshie Nmen mete II, Wudomeibra Mantse, Nii Armah-Nkpa Okelemashie III, Nungua Woleitse, Nii Boye Okanshan IV, Oyibi Mantse and Nii Otu Blemanyo II, Lashibi Mantse.

They swore the oath of allegiance to the stool administered by King Welensti after which rams were slaughtered and in whose blood they walked one after the other to the inner chamber of the palace.

The act symbolically signifies their cleansing and induction as high ranking members of the traditional council.

King Welensti advised the chiefs to be punctual at all council meeting and help bring peace and development to their areas.

The traditional council also inaugurated and introduced members of committees such as fundraising, research, welfare, development, communication and special aid as well as scholarship committees.

The committees are to assist the council to bring the needed development to the people of Nungua.