8 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Train Collision Leaves 3 Dead, Approximately 200 Others Injured.

Mountain View — Three people have been killed and approximately 200 others injured this morning following a collision between two passenger trains in Mountain View, Pretoria.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene to find that several carriages from both the passenger trains leaning over off the track. Numerous passengers were found either in the trains or found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics immediately set up a triage area to assess the patients.

Three patients were found with numerous, fatal injuries and were later declared dead on the scene.

Approximately 200 other patients were found on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from minor to critical.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one of the critically was airlifted by a private medical helicopter whilst the remaining patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.

The details surround ding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

