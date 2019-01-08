Cameroon: TEF Entrepreneurship Programme - Application for Fcfa 2.8 Million Seed Capital Opens

101 Cameroonian entrepreneurs benefit from the support in Four years, enabling them to launch and grow their businesses.

Application for the fifth cycle of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme is ongoing. Officials of TEF opened the application portal on January 1, 2019 and will close it on March 1, 2019. Applications are to be made exclusively on TEFConnect.com - the largest digital networking platform for African entrepreneurs, officials said.

The TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is a 10-year, $100 million (circa FCFA 57.5 billion) commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs. The Programme's objective is to generate at least 1,000,000 new jobs and create at least $10 billion (about FCFA 5.7 trillion) in new business revenue across Africa. Now in its fifth year, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered 4,470 entrepreneurs, using a bespoke and robust selection, training and implementation process to create visible and sustainable impact across all 54 African countries.

TEF officials have called on outstanding African entrepreneurs running existing start-ups with high growth potential and aspiring business owners with transformative ideas to apply.

Going by a press release sent to our newsroom, selected entrepreneurs will have their business transformed as they will benefit from the Programme's 7 pillars: $5,000 (FCFA circa 2.8 million) in seed capital; business development training; one-on-one mentoring; access to TEFConnect; pan-African meetups; TEF network membership; and participation at the annual TEF Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest convening of the African entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The Programme is open to citizens and legal residents of all African countries, who run for-profit businesses based in Africa that are no older than three years. Applications will be judged based on feasibility, scalability and potential for growth of the product/service; market opportunity for the idea/business; financial understanding, leadership potential and entrepreneurial skills.

Now in its fifth years, the flagship programme of TEF has so far benefited 101 Cameroonian entrepreneurs. Cameroon had 19 in 2015, 23 in 2016, 21 in 2017 and 38 in 2018. They have been empowered by the programme which seeks to incubate a new breed of entrepreneurs who can themselves become catalyst for further entrepreneurial-led growth