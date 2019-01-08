Liberia: National County Sports Meet Quarterfinals Roundup

Grand Gedeh County over the weekend stunned 2008 champions Bong County with a 2-0 victory to book their ticket to the semifinals of the 2018/2019 National County Sports Meet at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Darius McGee was the star player of the day after bagging home a brace in the second half.

After a goalless first half, the deadlock was finally broken in the 60th minute after forward McGee slotted home a long cross from a corner kick sent in by Christian Doe.

Bong tried to work in every department to get the equalizer, but had no chance as Grand Gedeh kept mounting pressure to double their lead after forward McGee fired home his second goal in the 78th minute.

The win for the Grand Gedeh boys earned them L$250,000 promised by Rep. Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, who also promised to give the team L$1M if they win the title.

Grand Gedeh will on Wednesday battle Bomi County in the semifinals after Bomi pinned Maryland County 1-0 to book their ticket to the semifinals. Albert Kallon's lone goal in the 62nd minute was ultimate decider for Bomi to progress to the last four.

Earlier on Saturday, Gbarpolu County, who did not progress to the quarterfinals in the last edition, saw themselves reaching the last four, following their 1-0 win over Lofa County.

With one goal down and four minutes of added time, Lofa County had an opportunity to level things up after they were awarded a penalty, but Alieu Kamara could not hold his nerves to properly convert the penalty.

In the other quarterfinals match, Margibi County defeated Nimba County 5-4 in post-match penalties after both teams failed to get a curtain raiser during the full 90 minutes.

Margibi will now face Gbarpolu in the semis to determine who will qualify for the final.

The semi-finals in both football and kickball will take place on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

Kickball

Similar to the football category, the kickball category reached the semifinals with Margibi, Nimba, Grand Bassa and Bong counties securing their spots. Margibi defeated Sinoe 1-0 on Saturday's first quarterfinals match before Nimba comfortably thrashed Lofa 8-1 in the second game. Later on Sunday, Grand Bassa and Bong became semifinalists after winning their games 3-0 and 1-0 against Bomi and Grand Gedeh respectively.

Semifinals Fixtures

Kickball: Margibi vs. Nimba-1:00 PM

Grand Bassa vs. Bong- 2:00 PM

Football: Grarpolu vs. Margibi- 4:00 PM

Bomi vs. Grand Gedeh- 6:00 PM

Authors

Anthony Kokoi