Liberia: Jehovah Jireh Feeding Center Identifies With 'Underprivileged' Children

As part of Christmas and end-of-the-year festivities, Jehovah Jireh Feeding Center (JJFC) on December 20, 2018, presented assorted food items, valued at US$1000, to several physically challenged persons and some selected charitable organizations in Monrovia and its environs.

The items, mainly for children, were delivered by staff of the organization as part of its activities to the needy in society.

JJFC is a group of Christians, comprising entrepreneurs from different denominations that join resources, talent, and effort, and is geared toward helping others in desperate need of food and non-food items.

Represented by Bill Ghartey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-founder Caesar Morris of JJFC, Ghartey said that children at the Oscar and Viola Stewart Mission (Orphanage Home) need support from well-meaning Liberians and other organizations. The home is located in Dixville, outside Monrovia.

"We came to identify with the children by giving them hope for the future. These items, though small, will go a long way in adding nutritional value to the well-being of the orphans," Ghartey assured.

He used the occasion to urge the "underprivileged" children to have a positive outlook on life, because JJFC will continue to support their welfare.

To achieve that objective, Mr. Ghartey said the JJFC is working hard to open a "soup kitchen" where less privileged people will be served.

In response, Aaron Jallah, the officer in-charge of Oscar and Viola Stewart Mission in Dixville, expressed gratitude to JJFC members for their love and generosity.

Jallah said the JJFC had contributed to the upkeep of children in the home over the years and will continue to do so in the coming years.

He continued, "We have over 45 children in this home, whose parents reportedly abandoned them, but who were fortunate when some concerned individuals picked them by the roadside and brought them to the home."

Jallah said the entity was doing its best to ensure that the children receive the best of treatment, "because some of them may be favored in the future to acquire good homes.