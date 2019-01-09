8 January 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Salah, Mane and Aubameyang Arrived in Dakar

Photo: CAF
Mohamed Salah has emerged as the African Player of the Year 2018.

Ahead of the coming ceremony for the CAF Awards 2018, the three remaining contenders for the CAF Best African Player of the Year arrived in Senegal.

Teammates in Liverpool, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane landed together in Dakar. They shared the same jet along with two Liverpool officials: Ray Haughan and Jamie O'Connor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang, winner in 2015, was also onboard of this plane sent especially to England by the Confederation Africaine de Football to pick up the three African players.

The three champions will hold a press conference before going to the Abdou Diouf International Conference Center where the ceremony will take place. After the event, the three will be available for the press before heading to the airport and going back to England

