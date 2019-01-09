Nigeria: BBC Africa Launches Governorship Debates Across Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa has said it would host governorship debates in 10 states across Nigeria.

The debate will be conducted in four languages- Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin.

The debate would also enable political candidates vying for different political offices to discuss issues affecting them in their own local language.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the BBC said the debate would see political candidates questioned on issues around economy, education, health, Infrastructure and creation of jobs in the country.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, the Head of BBC West Africa, said the debate aims to bring governance closer to the people.

"By conducting the debates in local languages, we aim to engage audiences, clarify the issues and further bridge the gap between candidates and the electorate. It brings governance closer to the people," she said.

The debate, themed "Building impactful governance',' will host the first set of debates on January 10 by the Hausa service followed by two more debates each, through its newly launched services by BBC Igbo & Pidgin.

Each are to host two debates in front of a live audience.

In its demand for public accountability, the British medium urges public engagement using #BBGovDebate to share its activities at various social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram page, services website and via BBC partners.

DEBATE SCHEDULE

Hausa Service

Date: January 10 State: Nasarawa

Candidates:

APC A.A. Sule NPRM Labaran Maku PDP David Umbugadu ZLP Umaru Awe Doma

Date: January 17 State: Gombe

Candidates:

APC Inuwa Yahaya APGA Wali Modibbo PDP Usman Bayero Nafada PRP Abdulghaniyu Bello

Date: January 31 State: Kano

Candidates:

APC Abdullahi Ganduje NPM Mustapha Getso PDP Abba Kabir Yusuf PRP Salihu Sagir Takai

Igbo Service

Date: January 18 State: Imo

Candidates:

AA Uche Nwosu APC Hope Uzodimma APGA Ifeanyi Araraume PDP Chukwuemeka Ihedioha

Date: January 25 State: Abia

Candidates:

APGA Alex Otti APC Uche Ogar PDP Okezie Ikpeazu SDP Blessing Nwagba

Pidgin Service

Date: January 17 State: Akwa Ibom

Candidates:

APC Nsima Ekere PDP Udom Emmanuel PRP Ekong Eyo YDP Nya Etok

Date: January 31 State: Rivers

Candidates:

APC Tonye Cole PDP Nyesom Wike ADC Eniye Braide ADP Victor Fingesi

Yoruba Service

Date: January 10 State: Kwara

Candidates:

ACCORD Ayorinde Adedoyin ANRP Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia APC Abdulrahman Abdulrazak LABOUR Issa Aremu PDP Razak Atunwa

Date: January 17 State: Lagos

Candidates:

APC Babajide Sanwo-Olu ADP Babatunde Gbadamosi ADC Muyiwa Fafowora PDP Olujimi Agbaje

Date: February 1 State: Oyo

Candidates:

ADC Olufemi Lanleyin ADP Alao Akala APC Adebayo Adelabu PDP Seyi Makinde