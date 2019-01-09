Nigeria: BBC Africa Launches Governorship Debates Across Nigeria

Ahead of the general elections, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Africa has said it would host governorship debates in 10 states across Nigeria.
The debate will be conducted in four languages- Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin.
The debate would also enable political candidates vying for different political offices to discuss issues affecting them in their own local language.
In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the BBC said the debate would see political candidates questioned on issues around economy, education, health, Infrastructure and creation of jobs in the country.
Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, the Head of BBC West Africa, said the debate aims to bring governance closer to the people.
"By conducting the debates in local languages, we aim to engage audiences, clarify the issues and further bridge the gap between candidates and the electorate. It brings governance closer to the people," she said.
The debate, themed "Building impactful governance',' will host the first set of debates on January 10 by the Hausa service followed by two more debates each, through its newly launched services by BBC Igbo & Pidgin.
Each are to host two debates in front of a live audience.
In its demand for public accountability, the British medium urges public engagement using #BBGovDebate to share its activities at various social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram page, services website and via BBC partners.
DEBATE SCHEDULE
Hausa Service
Date: January 10 State: Nasarawa
Candidates:
APC A.A. Sule NPRM Labaran Maku PDP David Umbugadu ZLP Umaru Awe Doma
Date: January 17 State: Gombe
Candidates:
APC Inuwa Yahaya APGA Wali Modibbo PDP Usman Bayero Nafada PRP Abdulghaniyu Bello
Date: January 31 State: Kano
Candidates:
APC Abdullahi Ganduje NPM Mustapha Getso PDP Abba Kabir Yusuf PRP Salihu Sagir Takai
Igbo Service
Date: January 18 State: Imo
Candidates:
AA Uche Nwosu APC Hope Uzodimma APGA Ifeanyi Araraume PDP Chukwuemeka Ihedioha
Date: January 25 State: Abia
Candidates:
APGA Alex Otti APC Uche Ogar PDP Okezie Ikpeazu SDP Blessing Nwagba
Pidgin Service
Date: January 17 State: Akwa Ibom
Candidates:
APC Nsima Ekere PDP Udom Emmanuel PRP Ekong Eyo YDP Nya Etok
Date: January 31 State: Rivers
Candidates:
APC Tonye Cole PDP Nyesom Wike ADC Eniye Braide ADP Victor Fingesi
Yoruba Service
Date: January 10 State: Kwara
Candidates:
ACCORD Ayorinde Adedoyin ANRP Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia APC Abdulrahman Abdulrazak LABOUR Issa Aremu PDP Razak Atunwa
Date: January 17 State: Lagos
Candidates:
APC Babajide Sanwo-Olu ADP Babatunde Gbadamosi ADC Muyiwa Fafowora PDP Olujimi Agbaje
Date: February 1 State: Oyo
Candidates:
ADC Olufemi Lanleyin ADP Alao Akala APC Adebayo Adelabu PDP Seyi Makinde