Nigeria: Half-Baked Preachers Causing Disaffection in Nigeria - Sultan

Benin — The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has said that half-baked preachers of both Islam and Christianity are causing disaffection in the country through their preachings.

The Sultan, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, stated this on Tuesday at Auchi, Edo state during the Auchi Day Celebration. He said there is no compulsion in religion.

According to him, they are preaching provocation and violence to their adherents, saying it is totally unacceptable in both religions.

He advised that both Muslims and Christian faithful in the country to respect each other's beliefs, saying no one should be forced against his will to accept either Christianity or Islam.

"Muslims should seek for knowledge so as to understand the reality of situation and know how to tackle ugly phenomenon. It is unfortunate that Islamic faithful misconstrued other knowledge, Islam knowledge is supreme and good since it help us to understand what is demand of us," he said.

The Sultan therefore called on Islamic clerics and Christian preachers not to relent in the inculcation of Islamic knowledge and of culture of peace, tolerance and non-violence to faithful despite the denominational differences and challenges.

Speaking further, he urged Nigerians to support the federal government in the fight against insecurity and corruption for the betterment of the nation because we will all account for our deed.

On the 2019 election, the Sultan urged Nigerians to shun electoral malpractice and other barbaric acts and vote wisely for the person of their choice.

"I urged you to bury all unnecessary upheavals amongst ourselves and do what will unite us as a country than divide us and do the will of Allah; We must forgive and Allah will forgive us," he said.

Also speaking, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu, commended the Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, for the moral rearmament of his subjects through the cultural day celebration and called for its sustenance.

He said the state government believed in the supremacy of God which explains why the government is doing the will of the people who voted it into power.

He disclosed the government will reconstruct 214 schools with one at least in every ward to ensure even development across the state.

In his speech, the Otaru of Auchi, said they use the Auchi Day to celebrate God and encourage children on the part of Islam and memorisation of the Holy Quran.