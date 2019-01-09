Tanzania: Nairobi Girl Who Grabbed My Genitals Got Dumped, I'm Sorry - Lava Lava

Photo: Screenshot/NairobiNews

Female fans jostle to grab the genitals of Tanzanian musician Lava Lava.

Tanzanian musician Lava Lava has sympathized with a female fan who got 'dumped by her boyfriend' after being filmed jostling for his genitals during a Nairobi concert.

The incident was the highlight of the Wasafi Festival held at Uhuru Gardens on New Year's eve.

The Wasafi camp led by their leader Diamond Platnumz had descended in Nairobi for the final leg of the Wasafi Festival tour.

Artistes who performed at the concert included Lava Lava, Harmonize, Mbosso, Queen Darling and Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage.

When Lava Lava took to stage, he gave the Kenyan ladies more just than a performance. He stood at the edge of the stage and gave the ladies an opportunity to touch his genitals.

With cameras ready, one girl was filmed groping Lava Lavas private parts in excitement. The video immediately found its ways on social media amid claims that she got dumped for the incident.

The singer has now sent his sympathy to the unknown lady.

"Watu wanatakiwa kuelewa kwamba sisi muda mwingi hatuwi karibu na mashabiki. Kuna watu wana mapenzi kutoka ndani ya mioyo yao kabisa. Kitu ambacho kimenistaajabisha kwenye lile tukio ni kwamba mmoja kati ya msichana ambaye amenishika sehemu zangu za siri, nilisikia amewachwa na boyfriend wake na imekuwa kama stori kubwa sana. Nashindwa kulielezea kwa kiasi hicho" Lava Lava explained.