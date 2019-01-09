Nigeria: Petrol Tanker Spills Content On Lagos-Badagry Expressway

There was mass hysteria by residents and road users along the Tradefair-Volks axis of the Lagos-Badagry expressway when a petrol-laden tanker fell and poured its content on the busy highway.

In what seems to have becoming a recurring incidence on Lagos highways, especially at that axis, an articulated truck containing petrol on Monday at about 4:00p.m. tilted over while trying to make a U-turn at the Ojo Barracks bus-stop, along the Tradefair-Volks area.

The incident caused a standstill on the expressway, which went on for most part of the day far into the night. The gridlock affected both sides of the express until about 1:00a.m. when the tanker was evacuated off the road.

The first set of emergency responders were members of the Nigerian Army fire brigade from Ojo Barracks, as well as the Ojo station of the state fire service, while efforts by the Lagos State emergency response team to evacuate the tanker, and clear the traffic caused by the accident didn't kick off until almost four hours later, at about 8:00p.m.

The clean-up was an all-night effort beginning from 9:00p.m. till 2:00a.m. yesterday morning. This accident comes on the heels of a previous tanker fire explosion at the Fin-Niger bus-stop at the weekend.

Residents of the area blame the incessant accidents on the state of the road. A local business owner, simply identified as Chika said: "The road is very bad since the Chinese contractors abandoned the rehabilitation for about a year now. Since then, the road has been abandoned with the situation going from bad to worse."The Guardian observed that in the last three months, there has been five cases of articulated vehicles' accidents and two tanker fires within the Alakija-Volks stretch of the Lagos-Badagry expressway, which is just a stretch of nine kilometres.