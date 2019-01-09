Nigeria: Why I Didn't Sack Service Chiefs - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has explained why he is yet to remove the country's Service Chiefs, saying the security heads are not removed when there's an emergency.

In a recorded interview aired by Arise TV, the President said the removal of the security chiefs may lead to competition in the country's security circle.

Appointed in July 2015, the President had twice extended the tenure of the service chiefs namely Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai; the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-EteIkwe Ibas and

The President said: "Of course, their performance maybe a little disappointing. There's really what I can call fatigue."

Buhari, who said he has accepted responsibility for not changing the service chiefs, said his understanding of security was that when there is emergency, the heads of security should not be tempered with.

"But my understanding of security is that when there's a state of emergency, the president should not be tampering with heads of security. But we have to be careful. This is one of my personal experiences.

"During the time of emergency, if you remove the heads of security, if you are not careful, then you will create competition within the service, " he said.

Noting that there are many officers in the Army, Navy and Airforce, he said only one of them can be made the head of any the three security agencies at a time.

Responding to question on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said he would act at appropriate time. Idris would attain the 60 years mandatory age next week.