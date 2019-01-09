Nigeria: Only Strong Political Institutions Will Guarantee Stability in Africa - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday called on African leaders to support processes that will ensure stronger political institutions across the continent, saying only strong political institutions will guarantee stability, peace and economic progress.

Receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Siaka Cissoko, at the Presidential Villa, Buhari said political reforms in African countries can only be sustainable when they reflect the will of the people, and work towards improving their lives.

"I congratulate your President for the progress he is making politically and economically in Guinea. Nigeria will be most willing to render support for your forthcoming elections, where it is needed," he was quoted in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

He urged the Ambassador to work towards improving the bilateral relations between both countries, with focus on exchange of ideas and manpower for the exploration of mineral resources in Guinea.

"I believe we are cooperating well at the sub-regional and continental level for political stability. And I hope your country plans to develop its mineral resources in partnership with its neighbours. Nigeria already has lots of experience in gas exploration and pipeline construction, and we can support your government," he said.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of Guinea noted that President Alfa Conde is in full solidarity with President Buhari, who had been championing reforms in ECOWAS and the African Union.

"My President, your brother, has mandated me to convey his greetings and similarly mandated me to strengthen the bilateral relations by pooling resources together for the development of our countries," he said.

Also, while receiving Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Kenya to Nigeria, Dr Wilfred Gisuka Machage, Buhari said he was happy with the political maturity that trailed the conclusion of the elections in that country.