Angola: Minister Reaffirms Commitment to Rescue of Cultural Values

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, reiterated Tuesday in Luanda the commitment to the recovery of values and cultural identity, in order to elevate and exalt Angolanity.

For the government official, who made this pronouncement in the central act of National Culture Day, culture, in accordance with the Political Agenda of the Government, is one of the fundamental pieces for the development and strengthening of unity, national reconciliation, democracy, peace and social justice.

"Music, painting, the performing arts, dance, in particular the theater, sculpture and literature play a fundamental role in the internationalization of national culture and, with pleasure, we follow the success of the artists of the various arts on stage and international exhibitions, some of which have a cross-border headline, "he said.

Regarding the churches, Carolina Cerqueira stressed that all activities will be monitored in the context of the ongoing regularization process, in order to serve as a lever for social tranquility and harmony among families.

Carolina Cerqueira also affirmed the reinforcement of the partnership with the religious institutions, through an interreligious and ecumenical dialogue.