Nigeria: Suspended PDP Deputy National Chairman Joins APC, Meets Buhari

The suspended deputy national chairman (North) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babayo Gamawa, has joined the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Gamawa was suspended by the PDP Monday over allegations of dereliction of duty and anti-party activities.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who announced the suspension, said Mr Babayo was suspended by the National Working Committee.

Mr Babawo's defection to APC was announced Tuesday by the spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina.

Mr Adesina posted pictures of Mr Gamawa and the governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, when they visited the president at his official residence.

"President Buhari receives in audience New Entrant into APC Former Deputy National Chairman of PDP Senator Babayo Garba Gamawa and Hon. Kaulaha Aliyu alongside Bauchi State Governor in State House on 8th Jan 2019," Mr Adesina posted on his Facebook page.

The PDP NWC held an extraordinary session on January 5, where it reviewed the petition against the deputy national chairman.

"The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution, " Mr Ologbondiyan announced.