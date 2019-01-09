Rwanda: APR Face Reg in Volleyball League

APR will be looking for atheir second victory in the men's National Volleyball League this season when they host Rwanda Energy Group (REG) at Amahoro Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The game will get underway at 6pm.

Struggling APR, Rwanda's most successful club, were once the country's powerhouse and one of the strongest teams in the region but have continuously slumped in form and failed to live up to their status since winning their last league title in 2014.

The military side are bottom of the seven-team league table with 5 points after seven games, one adrift of Jean de Dieu Bagirishya's Kirehe.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, APR head coach Sammy Mulinge urged his players to be 'mentally strong and confident' when they take on Benon Mugisha's REG.

"We have prepared well for the game, and we will do everything possible for victory. I have spoken to my players and encouraged them to be mentally strong, we can't afford to lose twice in one week," said the Kenya-born tactician.

APR were subjected to a 3-0 defeat by sixth-placed Kirehe at Amahoro Stadium last Saturday.

In a separate interview, REG head coach Mugisha said, "This game is very important, we have a chance to go top if we win, and my players are fit for the challenge."

Ahead of the APR clash, REG are in second position with 19 points, one behind leaders UTB.

APR Vs REG 18:00