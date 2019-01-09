Zimbabwe: Community Water Alliance Call for Accountability

document

In response to the water crisis hitting Harare, Community Water Alliance will be publishing a series of statements meant to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in the administration of water funds.

Today we will be concentrating on transparency around the following water funds released by different institutions during the cholera outbreak in Glen View:

1) $545 000 released by the Ministry of Finance, Office of President and Cabinet which was supposed to establish a mobile water treatment plant at Gletwyn. We understand that Mr Nkomo who is the Director of the Civil Protection Unit under Ministry of Local Government is reportedly sitting on these funds released in October 2018. We want an explanation, accountability and transparency on administration of this fund because citizens never saw the mobile treatment plant. A letter demanding an explanation has been send to the Ministry of Local Government.

2) There were funds released for cholera outbreak in Glen View and Budiriro. Strike Masiyiwa donated $10 million, donors forked out $4 million and United Nations $3,1 million. All in all it was $17,1million meant to address challenges in Glen View. All these monies were given to the Ministry of Local Government. We want answers and a detailed explanation on the use of these funds. We continue to see burst sewer pipes in Glen View and our concern is how was the $17,1 million spent.

By asking the above pertinent questions the water movement is not implicating anyone on misuse of funds. We want answers full-stop. We are guided by principles of public financial management as provided under Section 298 of the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe. Section 299 obliges Parliament of Zimbabwe to play an oversight role over state revenues and expenditure.

Parliament should help citizens on these issues.

#StopTheBleedingInWaterSector

#TransparencyAndAccountability

#PotableWaterBy2020

Source: Community Water Alliance