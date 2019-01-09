Zimbabwe: Hornets Maintain Unbeaten Run

HARARE City Hornets maintained their unbeaten run in the Harare Basketball Association A-League after crushing Glen View Rockets 93-29 at Arcadia over the weekend.

Hornets lead the race with 24 points with HLF Raiders second on 21 points.

Foxes and AZ are tied on 19 points.

The "Sting of Excellence", as Hornets are affectionately known, are yet to taste defeat in 12 matches. Leopards Academy are at the bottom of the log with 12 points from four wins after playing 11 matches.

The second half of the Harare Basketball Association season promises to be competitive with all teams fighting for places at Basketball Union of Zimbabwe National Club Championships.

Harare will send their top eight teams in men's and women's categories.

Results

MEN'S A LEAGUE

Glenview Rockets 29, Harare City Hornets 93; Arcadia Bucs 33, Cameo 62; JBC 40, Hustlers 51.

Women's League

Arcadia Bucs 32, Hornets Developmental 42; Vixens 64, JBC 25; HLF Raiders 61, Black Rhinos 16; FML Ladies 37, Green Stars 64.

Men's B Promotional League

Southsiders 65, Chinhoyi University 59; Harare Sons 36, Homeland 67; Drifters 61, Assasins 56

Sunday results

Men's A league

Raiders 68, Black Rhinos 48; Cheetahs 43, Foxes 47;

Women's League

Raiders 61, Black Rhinos16; FML 37, Greenstars 64;

Promotional B League

Raiders 66, Harare City Hornets Dev 56; Dzikwa Trust 44, Herentals Patriots 42; Mabvuku 56,Gladiator Knights 65

Women's League:

Hornets Dev 41, Hornets Seniors 86