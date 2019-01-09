Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Kill Woman, Rob Passengers of Cash, Valuables

Mutare — One of the two armed robbers who alegedly killed a woman and injured three other passengers on a Beitbridge bound bus was Tuesday denied bail by a Mutare magistrate.

Thandazani Mandhlazi was arrested on December 27 in Manicaland province by state security agents.

He appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe who denied him bail.

Police in Mutare also applied for his further detention to allow him to be moved to Beitbridge courts.

Mandhlazi is facing murder and armed robbery charges.

Prosecutors told court that the suspect and his accomplice who is still at large, allegedly ordered the driver of a Smart bus which was coming from Mutare to stop at Mapai school turn-off, some 20km from Beitbridge before robbing passengers and the bus crew.

They allegedly fired a volley of rounds indiscriminately shooting four passengers including one Margaret Mungani who died on admission at Beitbridge hospital.

The pair, which was among passengers on the bus, allegedly robbed passengers of an undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones before disappearing into the bush.

The bus driver, Lovi Dama, told the police that one of the robbers walked from the back of the bus to the front and asked to be dropped off around 3.30 am, but instead pulled out a pistol before firing a shot into the air, ordering everyone to lie down.

"He ordered me off the wheels of the bus and started firing shots ordering everyone to lie down. He told everyone to handover cash and money," the driver told the media.

The robbers reportedly collected cash and phones before two men bolted out into the bush.