South Africa: Women - and Youth-Biased Manifestos Must Be a Prerequisite of Parties' Election Campaigns

analysis

Women and young people make up the majority of the South African population. The challenges they face cannot be over-emphasised.

South Africa is young and female. According to Statistics South Africa's 23 July 2018 mid-year population estimate report, there were 57.7 million people in South Africa. More than half the population (51%) is female. The report also stated that women live, on average, six years longer than men, with a life expectancy of 67.3 years compared with 61.1 years for males. The population figure for young people between the ages of 15 to 34 was 20.6 million.

Post-apartheid South Africa is facing challenges of inequality, unemployment and poverty, of which most of the victims are women and young people. At the end of 2018, the national unemployment rate was at about 27.2%.

There are different statistics...