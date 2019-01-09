South Africa: I Swim Where I Like? or Does Beach Apartheid Linger On?

analysis

When will our coasts and cities have housing for all so that black people are not still temporary beach sojourners, there on a few days a year and who still have to take the expensive and long trips to swim where they like?

I swim where I like, but never at Clifton because the water's too cold. And sometimes, the people are too. It is a beautiful beach, but its Gini Coefficient is too crude to make it much fun.

The property owners, of what must be the world's most expensive "bungalows" as residents bill their homes, have sealed up access so it's not an easy walk to beach freedom and the wealth gap it represents is kind of gross.

Being Piscean, I am a natural beach bum, happiest on a wave or in water - and I know the Cape Town coastline, thanks to two aunties. Nowadays, with one of them, my dear aunt and friend, Daria Survé, we tend to hug the warmer coastline of False Bay where Fish Hoek, Muizenberg and Danger...