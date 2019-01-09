South Africa: GEPF's R1 Billion Independent Write-Off, Part of a Bigger, Survé-Sized Problem

analysis

What should we make of the late 2018 write-off of over R1-billion of an original R850-million investment by the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) of their loan to, and investment in, Independent Newspapers?

Anger might be one reaction but that would be the wrong response. In truth, the main reaction should be one of relief. Relief because it should now focus the PIC's attention on its remaining exposure to the Iqbal Survé stable which, if there is not urgent remedial action, will result in much bigger losses in the very near future.

The PIC is the manager of the GEPF's savings, the largest single pool of savings in the country besides a number of other government mandated funds. The PIC manages the savings entrusted to it via four distinct funds:

An equity fund, making it the largest investor on the JSE;

A fixed-income fund, made up of largely government and SoE debt;

A property fund; and

the Isibaya fund, which invests or loans money to non-listed entities.

Overwhelmingly, the largest portion of the pool of savings is invested passively in the shares...